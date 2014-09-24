FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas chairman Prot to leave bank, board meets Friday-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas chairman Prot to leave bank, board meets Friday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Baudouin Prot, Chairman of BNP Paribas since 2011, is to leave the French bank and the board is due to meet on Friday to choose a successor, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said Jean Lemierre, an adviser to the bank since 2008 who was a key negotiator with U.S. authorities over its $8.9 billion fine this year for sanctions busting, is a potential successor.

“It was a personal decision,” said a second source of Prot’s move, confirming recent press reports. “After more than 30 years with the bank, he wants to take a step back.”

Prot’s mandate as chairman was renewed earlier this year and had been due to run until 2017. He joined the bank in 1983.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.