MOVES-BNP Paribas names Chief Digital Officer for CIB

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas has appointed Rudi Collin as Chief Digital Officer at the corporate and institutional banking division in a newly created role designed to improve the bank’s technology.

Banks are investing in electronic platforms and data networks to increase automation in a variety of operations in a bid to eventually improve profitability.

“Rudi will be in charge of accelerating, managing and monitoring the digital transformation of CIB, and will harmonise technology platforms across the bank,” BNP Paribas said in an emailed statement.

In his previous role, Rudi Collin oversaw digital efforts for the bank’s global markets unit.

The new ”user-centric“ platform” will enable a “corporate treasurer, for example, to log in just once to gain access to all relevant tools, from cash management applications to foreign exchange hedging tools”, the bank said.

BNP Paribas has said it is reviewing the budget for its corporate and institutional banking division and plans to present the new investment bank strategy early this year.