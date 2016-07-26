FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas names deputy head for emerging market fixed income team
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas names deputy head for emerging market fixed income team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Jean-Charles Sambor as deputy head of its emerging market fixed income team.

Sambor joins from Institute of International Finance (IIF), where he was Asia-Pacific regional director and chief executive of IIF APAC Ltd.

At BNP Paribas, Sambor will report to Bryan Carter, head of emerging market fixed income. He will be based in London.

The emerging market fixed income team manages assets totaling $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
