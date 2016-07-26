MOVES-BNP Paribas names deputy head for emerging market fixed income team

July 26 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Jean-Charles Sambor as deputy head of its emerging market fixed income team.

Sambor joins from Institute of International Finance (IIF), where he was Asia-Pacific regional director and chief executive of IIF APAC Ltd.

At BNP Paribas, Sambor will report to Bryan Carter, head of emerging market fixed income. He will be based in London.

The emerging market fixed income team manages assets totaling $1.2 billion.