FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas poaches two Goldman credit traders
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 3 months ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas poaches two Goldman credit traders

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has boosted its credit trading team with two hires from Goldman Sachs, according to a market source.

The French bank has poached investment-grade financials trader Eusta Qin. She will report to Olivier Renart, global head of credit trading.

It has also hired Robert Boeheim, a sterling corporate bond trader at Goldman, who will report to Uzoma Igboaka, European head of investment-grade corporates trading.

They are the latest additions to BNP Paribas' trading team, after it emerged this month that the bank has hired Steve Snizek from Barclays as head of high-yield bond flow trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

James Connolly is also on the way to BNPP from Commerzbank and will be responsible for par leveraged loan trading, EMEA.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, writing by Alice Gledhill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.