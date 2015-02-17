FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment Partners names Simon Roberts as head of global equity team
February 17, 2015

MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment Partners names Simon Roberts as head of global equity team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Simon Roberts as head of global equity team.

BNP Paribas also appointed three senior portfolio managers Jonathan Barnett, James Mann and Stewart Lambert to join Robert’s team which is based in London.

Roberts will report to Guy Davies, who is the director of equities.

Previously, Roberts has worked with companies such as Fidelity, Lazard Asset Management, BlueCrest Capital and NewSmith where he has managed UK, European and global funds for institutional and retail clients. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

