FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new head of Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new head of Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Sept 16 item, adds dropped word “Services” in headline)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Securities Services named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific region.

Raccat, based in Singapore, will take over the new role in addition to his current role as head of global market.

Marelle, who has been with BNP Paribas since 1995, will focus on client relationships and service delivery for Hong Kong clients.

Marelle succeeds Bruno Campenon, who has relocated to New York as head of clearing and custody services, Americas.

BNP Paribas Securities Services is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.