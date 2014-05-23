French central bank chief says closely watching BNP's U.S. case

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank of France head Christian Noyer said on Friday that he was closely monitoring risks related to a U.S. probe of French bank BNP Paribas over alleged dealings with countries subject to sanctions.

France’s biggest bank warned last month it faced fines in excess of $1.1 billion over the matter, but declined to provide a specific number. U.S. authorities are seeking a settlement of more than $5 billion, according to media reports.

“Obviously we are very attentive towards risks,” Noyer said as he presented the annual report of France’s ACPR financial watchdog, which he also heads. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)