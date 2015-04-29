Poland's BNP Paribas and BGZ say set aside $29 mln for merger costs

WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank BGZ and BNP Paribas’ Polish unit set aside a total of 105.3 million zlotys ($29.3 million) to cover the costs of employment restructuring and branch closures triggered by their merger, the lenders said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, BNP Paribas said it planned to cut up to 1,800 jobs as part of the merger.

BNP Paribas bought Bank BGZ from Rabobank last year for 4.5 billion zlotys as part of a plan to expand in higher-growth markets.