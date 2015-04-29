FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's BNP Paribas and BGZ say set aside $29 mln for merger costs
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's BNP Paribas and BGZ say set aside $29 mln for merger costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank BGZ and BNP Paribas’ Polish unit set aside a total of 105.3 million zlotys ($29.3 million) to cover the costs of employment restructuring and branch closures triggered by their merger, the lenders said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, BNP Paribas said it planned to cut up to 1,800 jobs as part of the merger.

BNP Paribas bought Bank BGZ from Rabobank last year for 4.5 billion zlotys as part of a plan to expand in higher-growth markets.

$1 = 3.5950 zlotys Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.