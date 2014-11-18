FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French prosecutors probe suspected insider trading at BNP- source
November 18, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

French prosecutors probe suspected insider trading at BNP- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into suspected insider trading by officials at French bank BNP Paribas, a source with knowledge of inquiry said on Tuesday.

Spokespeople at the bank were not immediately available for comment. Under French law, a preliminary probe does not necessarily lead to charges or imply wrongdoing.

Earlier, French weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine had reported that French prosecutors had opened a preliminary probe targeting officials at the bank. (Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

