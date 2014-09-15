BNP completes purchase of Bank BGZ from Rabobank

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France’s largest listed bank, BNP Paribas, said on Monday it completed the purchase of Bank BGZ, Poland’s No.11 lender by assets, from Dutch Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.39 billion).

BNP Paribas should hold between 88.64 percent and 90 percent of Bank BGZ, while Rabobank will retain a stake of just a below 10 percent following the transaction, BNP said in a statement.

Poland’s financial watchdog KNF approved the takeover earlier this month.