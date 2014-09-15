FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP completes purchase of Bank BGZ from Rabobank
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

BNP completes purchase of Bank BGZ from Rabobank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France’s largest listed bank, BNP Paribas, said on Monday it completed the purchase of Bank BGZ, Poland’s No.11 lender by assets, from Dutch Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.39 billion).

BNP Paribas should hold between 88.64 percent and 90 percent of Bank BGZ, while Rabobank will retain a stake of just a below 10 percent following the transaction, BNP said in a statement.

Poland’s financial watchdog KNF approved the takeover earlier this month.

1 US dollar = 3.2468 Polish zloty Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.