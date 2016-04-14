FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas to cut 675 jobs through voluntary redundancy -source
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BNP Paribas to cut 675 jobs through voluntary redundancy -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas presented a voluntary redundancy plan to unions on Thursday that calls for eliminating 675 jobs at its corporate and institutional bank in France, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sources had told Reuters that BNP Paribas management was to hold a meeting with union representatives at its CIB division on Thursday.

The source confirmed a report of job cuts by French newspaper Les Echos. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)

