FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas Q3 net income up 11 pct, revenues rise
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Storm pummels Dominica, heads toward Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Storm pummels Dominica, heads toward Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 31, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas Q3 net income up 11 pct, revenues rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, said third-quarter net income rose 11 percent as gains in fixed income and international retail operations offset a lacklustre economic environment in its core European markets.

The quarterly results mark a return to net profit for the bank after the previous quarter, when it posted its first net loss since the 2008 financial crisis due to a $8.9 billion fine from U.S. authorities for breaking sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran over a 10-year period up to 2012.

BNP reported net profit of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), compared with 1.36 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected earnings of 1.576 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 9.54 billion euros from 9.18 billion in the third quarter of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7931 euro) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.