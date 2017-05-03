PARIS May 3 BNP Paribas reported a
4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong fixed
income and equities trading, which helped offset weak retail
banking where revenues fell.
France's biggest bank said on Wednesday that net income rose
to 1.89 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the first quarter from
1.81 billion euros a year earlier. This beat the average of four
analyst estimates of 1.6 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
The results came after French banks enjoyed a stock market
rally following the first round of the French presidential
election that bolstered investors' projections that Emmanuel
Macron, seen as a business-friendly candidate, would eventually
win.
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)