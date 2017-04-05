FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas names CEOs for wealth management units in three regions
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas names CEOs for wealth management units in three regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.

The French bank named Pierre Vrielinck CEO of its wealth management business in the Asia Pacific region. Vrielinck will replace Mignonne Cheng, who will continue as chairman.

The bank also named Hubert Musseau CEO of its wealth management business in Switzerland and emerging markets. BNP Paribas appointed Francois Dacquin as CEO of Luxembourg and international Europe market.

Dacquin joined the bank in 1993 and moved to the wealth management division in 2001. Musseau joined the division in 2005.

All the appointments will be effective from April 5. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

