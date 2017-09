Jan 4 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Securities Services , a unit of France’s BNP Paribas appointed Philippe Benoit the head of its Asia Pacific operations, effective Friday.

Benoit, based in Hong Kong, replaces Lawrence Au, who will remain with the bank as executive adviser, the company said.

Benoit was previously the global head of finance, legal and ALM treasury at BNP Paribas Securities, based in Paris. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)