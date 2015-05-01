FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas sentenced in $8.9 billion U.S. sanctions accord
May 1, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas sentenced in $8.9 billion U.S. sanctions accord

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA was sentenced to five years probation by a U.S. judge on Friday in connection with a record $8.9 billion settlement resolving claims that it violated sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan formally ordered the French bank to forfeit $8.83 billion and pay a $140 million fine as part of a sentence.

The case marked the first time a global bank pleaded guilty to violations of U.S. economic sanctions, the Justice Department said. (Editing by Ted Botha)

