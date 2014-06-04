FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says BNP Paribas 'A+' rating on creditwatch negative
June 4, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

S&P says BNP Paribas 'A+' rating on creditwatch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s said on Wednesday it had put French bank BNP Paribas’ A+ credit rating on creditwatch negative pending the outcome of a U.S. probe for breach of possible sanctions.

U.S. authorities are investigating whether BNP evaded U.S. sanctions relating primarily to Sudan, Iran and Syria between 2002 and 2009. They allege the lender stripped out identifying information from wire transfers so they could pass through the U.S. financial system without raising red flags.

Sources familiar with the matter have said the potential fine could top $10 billion.

“In our view, these penalties could result in adverse changes to BNP Paribas’ risk-adjusted capitalization, and disrupt some of its banking activities,” the U.S. rating agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

