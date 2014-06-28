FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO Bonnafe tells employees BNP to be heavily sanctioned by US
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

CEO Bonnafe tells employees BNP to be heavily sanctioned by US

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Chief Executive Officer at BNP Paribas, said in a message to employees that the French bank will be heavily penalised by a U.S. probe into sanctions busting which should end “very soon”, a French TV channel reported on Saturday

BNP Paribas declined to comment.

“I want to say it clearly, we are going to be heavily sanctioned,” iTele cites an internal message of Bonnafe, posted on June 27.

“Malfunctions have occurred and mistakes were made. But this difficulty we are experiencing should not impact our roadmap”.

U.S. authorities are probing whether BNP Paribas evaded U.S. sanctions relating primarily to Sudan between 2002 and 2009, sources have said.

The bank is expected to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge and pay nearly $9 billion, as part of a larger settlement with multiple enforcement authorities that could be announced as early as next week, sources said earlier this week. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.