FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French finmin says BNP fine could affect EU-U.S. trade talks
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

French finmin says BNP fine could affect EU-U.S. trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - France raised the stakes on a possible U.S. fine on its largest bank, BNP Paribas, warning on Thursday that it could affect ongoing EU-U.S. talks on a major trans-Atlantic trade deal.

“We must all completely respect the independence of the justice system. But we are also partners with a relationship of trust, and that trust must not be broken,” Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Le Monde daily in an interview.

“This could affect the ongoing talks on the free-trade treaty.”

Sapin also said a number of BNP staff involved in the transactions at the centre of the U.S. probe had been fired. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.