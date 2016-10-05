MOVES-BNP Paribas makes 2 senior appointments in industrials EMEA industry group

Oct 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA has strengthened its Frankfurt-based industrials EMEA industry group with two senior appointments.

The French bank appointed Frank Balhorn as head of industry group chemicals and Sebastian Bihari as head of industry group automotive.

Balhorn was most recently a managing director at Lazard & Co in Frankfurt, while Bihari worked at Moelis & Co as an executive director of the global industrials department in London.

They will report to industrials industry group head Berthold Muller. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)