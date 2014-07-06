France not worried about US probe of other banks -minister

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, July 6 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Sunday he was not worried about French banks being investigated by U.S. authorities after a record fine was imposed on BNP Paribas for violating U.S. sanctions against several countries.

On Tuesday, BNP pleaded guilty in the United States to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to settle accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

According to U.S. sources, French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole and Germany’s Deutsche Bank are being investigated for having potentially violated U.S. economic sanctions.

Asked if he was worried about the French banks being probed, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said: “No.”

“I think the risk is rather being perceived by other very big European banks.”