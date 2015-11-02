FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas sells stake in property company Klepierre
November 2, 2015

BNP Paribas sells stake in property company Klepierre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BNPP Paribas will sell its 6.5 percent stake in mall operator Klepierre by the way of an accelerated private placement to institutional investors, the French bank said on Monday.

“This transaction is part of BNP Paribas’ active management of its equity investment portfolio. Following this transaction, BNP Paribas will have sold all of the Klepierre shares that it holds for its own account”, the bank said in a statement.

The private placement will be led by BNP Paribas acting as sole coordinator and bookrunner while Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank will act as joint bookrunners, it said.

BNP Paribas already reduced its Klepierre shareholding in May by selling seven percent of Klepierre’s capital in a deal that raised 870 million euros ($959 million).

$1 = 0.9075 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
