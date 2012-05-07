FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas says bonuses halved to 487 mln euros
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

BNP Paribas says bonuses halved to 487 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, is slashing its annual bonus pool for traders and top bankers by 52 percent, to 488.7 million euros ($641 million), according to a regulatory filing posted on the bank’s website.

Meanwhile base salaries for the year were increased by 1.2 percent to 499.2 million euros, the filing said, in keeping with industry trends as pay structures change to help retain talent.

Bankers’ pay is being squeezed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and the continuing eurozone debt crisis, which has intensified the public criticism of big pay packages in an industry where profits have slumped.

French banks like BNP and Societe Generale are also bracing themselves to see what kind of new reforms the new Socialist president Francois Hollande will introduce when he officially takes power on May 15.

Hollande’s campaign platform included a pledge to better control compensation in the financial sector and to ban the granting of share options except for start-up companies.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.