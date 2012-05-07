BNP Paribas says bonuses halved to 487 mln euros

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, is slashing its annual bonus pool for traders and top bankers by 52 percent, to 488.7 million euros ($641 million), according to a regulatory filing posted on the bank’s website.

Meanwhile base salaries for the year were increased by 1.2 percent to 499.2 million euros, the filing said, in keeping with industry trends as pay structures change to help retain talent.

Bankers’ pay is being squeezed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and the continuing eurozone debt crisis, which has intensified the public criticism of big pay packages in an industry where profits have slumped.

French banks like BNP and Societe Generale are also bracing themselves to see what kind of new reforms the new Socialist president Francois Hollande will introduce when he officially takes power on May 15.

Hollande’s campaign platform included a pledge to better control compensation in the financial sector and to ban the granting of share options except for start-up companies.