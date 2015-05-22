FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas eyes cost cuts at UK global markets business - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas is reviewing its global markets business in London in an attempt to cut costs and improve its profitability, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The review was launched recently and will assess the cost base and how to optimise resources and grow revenues, the person said.

Many banks are cutting jobs and shrinking parts of their investment banking operations as profitability has been squeezed by tougher regulations.

BNP Paribas has about 4,100 staff in its corporate and institutional banking business in Britain. Global markets is part of that business, but the bank does not disclose how many staff it includes.

Efinancial News earlier reported BNP Paribas’ rates and fixed income businesses would be a particular focus of the review, following other banks that have cut those business lines. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
