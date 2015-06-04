FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas to cut costs in investment banking - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas is targeting a return on notional equity (RONE) at its investment banking business of 20 percent in 2019, up from 16 percent now, Les Echos newspaper reported on its website on Thursday.

To achieve this goal, France’s biggest listed bank plans to increase revenue by 7 percent and cut costs by 20 percent, the paper reported, citing union sources who spoke of a strategy briefing given by the bank on Tuesday.

A BNP spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

BNP is reviewing its global markets business in London in an attempt to cut costs and improve its profitability, a person familiar with the matter said two weeks ago. The review will assess the bank’s cost base and how to optimise resources and increase revenue, the person said.

Many banks are cutting jobs and reducing parts of their investment banking operations as profitability has been squeezed by tougher regulations.

BNP launched a reorganisation of its corporate and institutional banking business in November, folding securities services into the division and bringing equities and fixed-income activities closer together. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; editing by David Clarke)

