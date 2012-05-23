BNP hopes to raise dividend payout after 2012

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, hopes to increase its dividend payout after 2012, its chairman said on Wednesday.

BNP, which cut its payout ratio to 25 percent last year from around 33 percent to preserve capital, will keep its dividend payout at 25 percent this year, Baudouin Prot told a shareholder meeting.

“We will once again in 2012 have a payout ratio of 25 percent,” Prot said. “I hope it can rise after.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)