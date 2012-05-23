FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP hopes to raise dividend payout after 2012
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

BNP hopes to raise dividend payout after 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, hopes to increase its dividend payout after 2012, its chairman said on Wednesday.

BNP, which cut its payout ratio to 25 percent last year from around 33 percent to preserve capital, will keep its dividend payout at 25 percent this year, Baudouin Prot told a shareholder meeting.

“We will once again in 2012 have a payout ratio of 25 percent,” Prot said. “I hope it can rise after.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.