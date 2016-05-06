FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union details BNP's French job cuts in investment banking
May 6, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Union details BNP's French job cuts in investment banking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas's plan to cut
over 10 percent of its investment banking jobs in France will
affect IT and operations staff along with corporate trade and
treasury, financing, advisory and global markets, among others,
the CGT union said.
    BNP Paribas announced earlier in April a voluntary
redundancy plan that calls for up to 675 job cuts at its
corporate and institutional bank (CIB) in France which employs
6,000 staff.
    The bank said in February it planned to save more than 1
billion euros by 2019 to boost profitability and help to
mitigate the impact of rising regulatory and compliance costs in
its corporate and institutional banking division. 
 
    "The employees affected by the plan would be faced with the
choice to either leave the company or to accept 'mobility' with
a potential cut in remuneration," the CGT union said on its
website following a meeting with the bank's management on May 3.
    BNP Paribas' investment bank, like many of its rivals,
showed the impact of weak investor demand in the first quarter,
with pretax income down 54.5 percent and revenue down 18.9
percent. 
    Barclays analysts said BNP Paribas had suffered more than
most from the slowdown in capital markets activity. 
    They said BNP's first quarter revenue in equities and
advisory was down 41 percent, compared to a 20 percent fall
among global peers.
    CGT union provided a breakdown of 602 jobs affected by the
plan. BNP Paribas declined to comment on the breakdown.
        
 Divisions impacted by           No of jobs
 voluntary redundancy plan       
 ITO (IT Operations)             284
 Finance CIB                     85
 Corporate Trade and Treasury    76
 Solutions (CTTS)                
 Corporate Clients Financing     60
 and Advisory (CCFA)             
 Global markets                  41
 Change Management               19
 Human resources                 16
 Financial Institutions          11
 Coverage                        
 Others                          10
 Total                           602
 
 (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
