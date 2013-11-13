FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas to buy Belgian Fortis stake for 3.25 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

BNP Paribas to buy Belgian Fortis stake for 3.25 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Belgian state’s 25 percent stake in BNP Paribas Fortis for 3.25 billion euros ($4.36 billion), the French bank and the Belgian government said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The Belgian state will make a capital gain of about 900 million euros following the closing of the deal, the parties said.

The deal will have a negative impact of about 50 basis points on BNP Paribas’ Basel III core Tier 1 ratio and a positive effect of about 3 percent on earnings per share in 2013, they said.

BNP Paribas currently holds 75 percent of Fortis. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.