FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says BNP Paribas' $10 bln U.S. fine "unreasonable"
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

France says BNP Paribas' $10 bln U.S. fine "unreasonable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday his country would defend the interests of French bank BNP Paribas PA> after it faced the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United States and called the penalty “unreasonable.”

“The fine has to be proportionate and reasonable,” Laurent Fabius said on France 2 television. “These figures are not reasonable.”

Fabius said the United States should deal with the issue as partner and not unilaterally.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.