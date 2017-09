PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas staff levels in France will drop this year on the back of “significant” voluntary departures, the French bank’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“Our employee levels will go down in France this year,” Baudouin Prot told the bank’s shareholder assembly. “There will be significant voluntary departures,” he said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)