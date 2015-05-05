BNP Paribas unit probed in France over Swiss franc loans

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - A unit of French bank BNP Paribas has been put under investigation in France for misleading marketing of loans in Swiss francs, a spokeswoman and a legal source said.

The investigation was opened following complaints from clients about the “HelvetImmo” loans, which were reimbursable in euros although they were taken out in Swiss francs.

Borrowers have seen their debt skyrocket as the Swiss franc surged against the European currency earlier this year after the Swiss central bank stopped pegging the franc to the euro.

A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the mortgage lending and consumer finance arm of the French bank, told Reuters that it was doing everything to cooperate with investigators.

She said that the unit had found a solution for about half of its clients who had taken out HelvetImmo loans, without elaborating what that consisted of.

News of the investigation, which a legal source said was opened in mid April, comes days after BNP Paribas Personal Finance’s head Thierry Laborde was promoted to lead the bank’s retail banking business.

In a separate case, investigators are also looking at whether BNP Paribas had misled clients with a savings product known as “BNP Garantie Jet 3”, a legal source said last month.

The cases come as France’s biggest bank seeks to rebuild its reputation after it pleaded guilty last year to criminal charges that it violated U.S sanctions against countries such as Iran and agreed to pay a $9 billion penalty. (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot and Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)