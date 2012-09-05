FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP to issue bonds exchangeable for Pargesa shares
September 5, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

BNP to issue bonds exchangeable for Pargesa shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s No. 1 listed bank, said on Wednesday it would issue up to 375 million euros ($471.08 million) in bonds due 2015 that could be exchanged for shares in Swiss investment vehicle Pargesa .

The exchangeable bonds will pay a coupon of between 0.00 and 0.25 percent per annum, payable annually in arrear. The applicable exchange price will be set at pricing and is expected to be between 20.0 and 27.5 percent above the volume-weighted average price of Pargesa shares. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)

