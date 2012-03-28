BNP Paribas says sees 300 mln euros in Fortis costs

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects 300 million euros ($399.66 million) in costs related to the restructuring of Belgian bank Fortis, France’s largest-listed bank said on Wednesday in a slide presentation.

At the same time, BNP said it had increased its target for gains resulting from the Fortis takeover by 300 million euros starting in 2012. The bank cited both higher revenues from businesses like cash management and insurance and lower costs in areas such as information technology. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)