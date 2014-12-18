FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas buys South African JD Group's consumer loans
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas buys South African JD Group's consumer loans

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ personal finance arm has agreed to buy the consumer loans business of South Africa-based JD Group for an undisclosed sum, the French bank said on Thursday.

Under the deal, BNP’s South African RCS unit will acquire JD’s current loan book, with the assets guaranteed by JD parent Steinhoff, the French bank said in a statement.

RCS, which has about 1,300 employees, will double in size after the acquisition, due to take effect in April.

Companies in South Africa have been scaling back credit to low-income households that are struggling to repay loans in a weakened economy beset by rising food and fuel prices.

JD Group had said in September it planned to sell the finance arm to reduce its exposure to consumer debt in Africa’s most developed economy. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
