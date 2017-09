June 30 (Reuters) - Juergen Schlangenotto is leaving BNP Paribas to join Credit Suisse AG as senior managing director in Germany from October, a spokeswoman for the Swiss bank said.

At BNP Paribas, Schlangenotto was involved in advising on the balance sheet restructuring of Continental and Schaeffler as well as Porsche. He also advised on Heidelcement’s sale of its Hanson building products unit earlier this year. (Reporting by Arno Schütze; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)