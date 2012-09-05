UPDATE 2-BNP to cut stake in Swiss fund with bond issue

* Bond issue covers 7.5 pct of Pargesa capital

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s No.1 listed bank, is to sell a sizeable chunk of its stake in Geneva-based investment vehicle Pargesa via exchangeable bonds worth up to 375 million euros ($471.08 million) as it slims down to withstand Europe’s debt crisis.

The bank’s options for selling the 10.5 percent stake are limited by a pact between the fund’s controlling Desmarais and Frere billionaire dynasties and it is seen as taking advantage of strong demand for equity-linked debt as an alternative exit.

BNP has been selling assets over the past year to better withstand the euro zone debt crisis and the global economic slowdown. It sold part of its stake in real-estate unit Klepierre, which helped it hit a crucial capital goal well ahead of schedule earlier this year.

The bank said on Wednesday it would issue up to 375 million euros in debt redeemable with Pargesa shares, cash or both when they fall due in 2015. This covers some 7.5 percent of Pargesa capital and the exchange price is expected to be 20 to 27.5 percent above Pargesa’s volume-weighted average stock price.

With a coupon of almost zero, the bonds are a cheap way for BNP to raise funds and Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at asset manager Glendevon King, said that it would be an attractive type of deal for cash-strapped European banks in the current context.

“It’s elegant and opportunistic,” added Naud.

A maximum take-up would cut BNP’s stake from 10.5 percent to an estimated 3 percent. Its sale is expected to boost BNP’s balance-sheet strength and improve key Basel III capital ratios.

“BNP’s decision to exit Pargesa is not surprising given the constraints of Basel III regulation,” said UBS analyst Denis Moreau.

BUOYANT DEMAND

These are good times overall for issuing equity-linked debt, with demand buoyed by a shortage of supply as redemptions have outpaced new issues.

Year-to-date convertible bond issuance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa stands at 6.2 billion euros from 18 deals, according to Barclays. For the comparable period in 2011, the amount was 6.6 billion.

Recent deals include family-controlled Belgian holding company Sofina’s $250 million debt issue exchangeable into French utility GDF Suez’ shares. In May last year, Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investments sold 1.25 billion euros of bonds exchangeable into German automaker Daimler’s stock.

BNP’s other means of selling Pargesa shares were restricted by the shareholder pact binding Canada’s Desmarais family and Belgium’s Albert Frere, as well as the large size of the stake, which would have made it difficult to sell directly on the stock market.

The origins of Pargesa hark back to the 1980s, when France’s Socialist Party swept into power and nationalised swathes of the country’s banking sector.

Then-independent Paribas, today part of BNP Paribas, was taken over by the state but managed to get Belgian ally Albert Frere to take control of its Swiss affiliate, named Pargesa, and keep it in company-friendly hands.

Today Pargesa holds indirect stakes in several French national champions including oil major Total, GDF Suez and Lafarge. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)