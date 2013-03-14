FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas sells 250 mln euros in Pargesa exchangeables
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas sells 250 mln euros in Pargesa exchangeables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final terms, amount sold, background.)

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Thursday that it had sold 250 million euros ($323.74 million) in bonds exchangeable for existing bearer shares in Swiss investment vehicle Pargesa Holding.

BNP, France’s No. 1 listed bank, earlier said it was launching an offering of up to 265 million euros of the exchangeable bonds, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The bonds due September 2016 will pay a coupon of 0.25 percent per year, BNP said in a statement.

They will be exchangeable for shares at an initial exchange price of 61.71 euros.

BNP is acting as coordinator of the offering as well as joint bookrunner Commerzbank.

BNP did a similar exchangeables deal with Pergesa in September. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.