BNP Paribas chiefs' 2011 pay falls by up to 19 pct
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

BNP Paribas chiefs' 2011 pay falls by up to 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - The chairman and the chief executive of BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, saw their total pay for 2011 fall by up to 19 percent after a torrid year for investment-bank earnings in the face of the eurozone debt crisis.

Current Chairman Baudouin Prot and Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, who were promoted to their current roles in December, were awarded annual pay of 2.17 million euros ($2.85 million) and 2.02 million respectively, according to a regulatory filing by BNP.

This represents an 18.7 percent drop for Prot and an 8.1 percent decline for Bonnafe. The figures include deferred compensation, which accounts for about a third of the total in both cases.

Former Chairman Michel Pebereau, who retired in December to make way for his long-time disciple Prot as part of a well-rehearsed succession, earned a total of 1.17 million euros for his last year at BNP, down 15.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

