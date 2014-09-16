FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP seeks higher profitability in Poland after acquisition
September 16, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

BNP seeks higher profitability in Poland after acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas aims to deliver double-digit profitability in Poland by 2017 after the acquisition of Bank BGZ, on Tuesday said Jean-Paul Sabet, deputy head of international retail banking at France’s biggest listed bank.

BNP completed the purchase of BGZ, Poland’s No.11 lender by assets, from Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys (1.39 billion US dollar) on Monday as part of a plan to expand in faster-growing markets.

“We have looked at different options and we were able to get with BGZ an acquisition price, a price-to-book value, at a very reasonable level,” Jean-Paul Sabet told Reuters in an interview. (1 US dollar = 3.2398 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

