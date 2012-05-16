BNP Paribas CEO open to new regulation -Le Monde

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ chief executive told Le Monde newspaper he was open to regulatory reforms advocated by Socialist French President Francois Hollande, saying they could help bolster public support for the country’s much maligned banking sector.

“We need a new plan to definitively turn the page,” Jean-Laurent Bonnafe was quoted as saying in an interview with the newspaper published on Wednesday. “This could allow the banks to restore their image.”

“In favour of this new regulation is that it will be possible to renew a consensus between public opinion, the banks and their clients,” he added.

Hollande has pledged to separate banks’ “risky” trading activities from those useful to the economy, although the architect of his programme told Reuters last month that his government would be more lenient than the so-called “Vickers” reform in Britain.

During the campaign, Hollande said he viewed “finance” as his main adversary and even during his inauguration speech on Tuesday he said it was time to put “production before speculation”.

“France will adopt a blueprint which matches its needs,” Bonnafe was quoted as saying in Le Monde. “We understand that the future banking law will be created in cooperation with the sector and should take into account the deliberations being undertaken by the European Commission on this issue.”

At the same time, Bonnafe said some of banks’ market activities were “as indispensable to the economy as credit”.

“In the bank, everything is a question of proportion,” said Bonnafe, adding that he opposed Hollande’s plans to raise banks’ taxes by 15 percent.

“The banking sector is already strongly taxed,” he said. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)