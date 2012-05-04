UPDATE 1-BNP nears end of asset sales, Q1 profit rises

* Deleveraging to be finished by summer -CEO

* Core Tier 1 Basel 2.5 ratio rises to 10.4 pct

* “Less positive” start to Q2 for capital markets -CEO

* CIB pre-tax profits down by almost a third

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s No. 1 listed bank, said on Friday it had almost wrapped up its plan to sell assets and cut debt to strengthen financial firepower after its first-quarter profits were boosted by the sale of shares in Klepierre.

The bank’s chief executive warned, however, that its capital-markets business had seen a “less positive” start to the second quarter after a European Central Bank-driven rally petered out.

Like smaller rival Societe Generale, which reported results on Thursday, BNP ploughed ahead with its strategy of selling loan assets and sovereign bonds in the quarter to boost capital as the industry races to meet tougher incoming lending rules in a slowing economy.

This push is almost complete for BNP, which said its end-March core Tier 1 capital ratio - a key measure of banks’ ability to withstand losses - had risen to 10.4 percent under a tougher methodology known as Basel 2.5. SocGen’s stood at 9.4.

“Eighty percent of the deleveraging is done,” BNP CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in an interview with Reuters Insider television. “We can close everything by the summer.”

Bonnafe added that he thought France would avoid recession this year and that both the country’s final presidential candidates - Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande - were committed to tackling the public deficit.

KLEPIERRE GAIN

BNP reported net income of 2.87 billion euros ($3.77 billion), up 9.6 percent from a year-ago figure of 2.62 billion. This was above forecasts for 2.3 billion, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of seven analyst estimates.

Earnings were flattered by a 1.5 billion-euro capital gain from the sale of part of its stake in real-estate group Klepierre to Simon Property Group in March.

BNP’s revenue, however, fell by a higher-than-expected 15.4 percent to 9.89 billion euros, hit by own-debt accounting charges and losses from the sale of sovereign bonds as it reeled back its exposure to the euro zone’s troubled periphery.

BNP’s corporate and investment bank, which is bearing the brunt of asset sales and job cuts under a voluntary departure plan, saw pre-tax profits fall by almost a third.

Although revenue from bonds, currencies and commodities trading grew 6.6 percent in the quarter, this failed to match SocGen’s surprise 39 percent surge in the same period, and BNP’s Bonnafe told Reuters Insider that there had been a “less positive” start to the second quarter. (Editing by James Regan)