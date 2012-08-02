CORRECTED-BNP Paribas Q2 net falls, hits capital goal early

(Corrects year in fourth paragraph to 2012 from 2013)

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, one of the euro zone’s biggest banks, reported a better-than-expected 13.2 percent fall in second-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it had more or less hit its Basel III capital target six months early.

BNP has sold assets and slashed headcount to beef up its balance sheet in the face of the euro zone debt crisis. At end-June, it was 90 percent of the way through its deleveraging plan.

Second-quarter net income fell to 1.85 billion euros ($2.27 billion), beating the average of analyst estimates of 1.74 billion in a Reuters poll. Revenue dropped 8 percent to 10.10 billion, broadly in line with the poll average of 10.13 billion.

The bank hit an 8.9 percent core Tier 1 ratio under stricter new Basel III methodology due to come into force from 2013. It is six months ahead of its target to hit 9 percent by end-2012. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)