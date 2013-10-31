FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas Q3 profit rises 2.4 pct, revenue falls
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

BNP Paribas Q3 profit rises 2.4 pct, revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s No. 1 bank, said third-quarter net income rose 2.4 percent as it fought fading growth and a lackluster economic environment in its core European markets with cost cuts.

BNP reported net income of 1.36 billion euros ($1.87 billion), up from 1.33 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 9.29 billion, however, as the euro zone’s fragile exit from recession and a fall in fixed-income trading hit both retail and investment banking.

Analysts had forecast net income closer to 1.32 billion euros and revenue closer to 9.31 billion, according to the average of forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.