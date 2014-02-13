FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas profit drops on $1.1 bln legal charge
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

BNP Paribas profit drops on $1.1 bln legal charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s No. 1 listed bank, reported a 76 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday after booking a $1.1 billion litigation provision linked to a potential breach of U.S. sanctions.

The provision - which was also accompanied by restructuring costs and writedowns on the acquisition value of BNP’s Italian unit BNL - offset a rise in group revenue and gross operating profit, dragging net income down to 127 million euros ($173 million) from 519 million a year earlier.

BNP, which is seeking to speed up cost cuts while expanding in markets such as Asia and the United States, unveiled an eagerly awaited pledge to achieve return on equity of at least 10 percent by 2016.

The bank is also targeting double-digit average annual growth rates for earnings per share between 2013 and 2016. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.