BNP Paribas Q1 profit rises 17.5 pct as euro zone loan demand revives
April 30, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas Q1 profit rises 17.5 pct as euro zone loan demand revives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas posted better-than-expected 17.5 percent growth in first-quarter net income on Thursday as the French bank saw a long-awaited revival in euro zone loan demand.

Boosted by firm investement banking activity, France’s biggest bank reported net income of 1.648 billion euros ($1.83 billion), up from 1.403 in the first three months of 2014.

The result, which included a 245 million euro contribution to a new European fund to handle failed banks, topped analysts’ average expectation for 1.458 billion as polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue, a fifth of which comes from dollars, grew 11.6 percent to 11.065 billion euros as the European currency fell to a 12-year low against the dollar. ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

