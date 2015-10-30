BNP Paribas net income rises as investment banking resilient

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas posted a 14.5 percent rise in net income in the third quarter as weakness in domestic retail was offset by resilience in investment banking where France’s biggest listed bank scaled back its energy and commodity operations.

BNP Paribas is in the middle of a plan to cut expenses, increase cross-selling and shift more resources outside Europe as European banks struggle with tighter regulation and economic uncertainty.

It said it completed the reduction of its energy and commodity business, and took additional costs this quarter to increase investments in order to implement new regulatory rules in the United States and improve compliance.

BNP said third-quarter net income rose to 1.83 billion euros ($2.01 billion), beating the average of analyst estimates of 1.68 billion in a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It raised its core equity tier 1 ratio by 10 basis points to 10.7 percent, while taking into account a 45 percent dividend pay-out for 2015. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 10.3 billion euros, broadly in line with the poll of average 10.24 billion.

BNP fared better than the biggest U.S. banks on average in investment banking activities during a quarter when worries about the global impact of Chinese economic weakness weighed.

Revenue from equities grew by 21 percent and was flat in fixed income, compared with an 11 percent rise and a 19 percent drop respectively on average for U.S. banks.

French and Italian retail operations weighed on revenue growth. Pressure from low interest rates and renegotiation of loans pushed profits down in France. While in Italy BNP has continued to refocus its business on corporate clients. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)