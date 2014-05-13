FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas in talks to pay more than $3 bln to end probes-sources
May 13, 2014

BNP Paribas in talks to pay more than $3 bln to end probes-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas is in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether the French bank violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries, people familiar with the matter said.

The bank warned last month it faced fines in excess of $1.1 billion over the matter, but declined to provide a specific number.

The probes are being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Treasury Department, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, and the New York Department of Financial Services. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

