US may seek more than $5 bln in BNP settlement - Bloomberg

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are seeking more than $5 billion from BNP Paribas SA to settle federal and state investigations into the French lender’s dealings with sanctioned countries, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Discussions about the penalty amount are continuing and the final amount could change, the report said. (r.reuters.com/tac59v)

BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, was in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether it violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries, Reuters reported last week citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank warned last month it faced fines in excess of $1.1 billion over the matter, but declined to provide a specific number.

The probes are being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, and the New York Department of Financial Services.

The settlement could be announced as early as next month, the Bloomberg report said.

BNP Paribas, the U.S. authorities were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.