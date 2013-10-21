FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas offers stake of up to $218 mln in S.Korea's Shinhan-source
#Financials
October 21, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

BNP Paribas offers stake of up to $218 mln in S.Korea's Shinhan-source

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, plans to sell part of its stake in South Korean lender Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd in a deal worth up to $218 million, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

BNP Paribas is offering 4.75 million shares in Shinhan in a range of 47,000 to 48,650 won each, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. That would put the deal at up to 231.1 billion won ($218 million).

Prior to the sale, BNP Paribas owned a 6.35 percent stake in Shinhan, equivalent to about 30.1 million shares. ($1=1060.8250 Korean won) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Clarence Fernandez)

