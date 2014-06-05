FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY bank regulator wants BNP Paribas COO Courcel out - source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

NY bank regulator wants BNP Paribas COO Courcel out - source

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - New York’s banking regulator has asked one of BNP Paribas’s chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement over sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel was targeted by banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, the person said.

Courcel is one of more than a dozen employees Lawsky has been seeking to terminate as part of a settlement over violations of sanctions involving Sudan and other countries, the person said.

Spokeswomen for the bank and the regulator declined to comment. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.